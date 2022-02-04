Watch
News

Actions

Woman arrested after stabbing, killing boyfriend in Antioch

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
(FILE) A Metro Nashville Police Department Badge
metro-police-generic
Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 14:22:40-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in custody following a domestic incident in which she stabbed and killed her boyfriend in Antioch Thursday night, according to Metro police.

MNPD officers responded to a stabbing on the 800 block of Richards Road shortly after 9 p.m. Tiffany Moore, 32, told police she and her boyfriend, Timothy Anderson, 34, got into a fight in the breezeway of her apartment. In the fight, the two of them yelled at and shoved each other.

Moore went to her apartment, grabbed a large kitchen knife and lunged at Anderson, stabbing him in the chest.

Anderson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Moore was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Tiffany Moore.JPG
Tiffany Moore, 32.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap