Woman arrested after stabbing, killing boyfriend in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is in custody following a domestic incident in which she stabbed and killed her boyfriend in Antioch Thursday night, according to Metro police.

MNPD officers responded to a stabbing on the 800 block of Richards Road shortly after 9 p.m. Tiffany Moore, 32, told police she and her boyfriend, Timothy Anderson, 34, got into a fight in the breezeway of her apartment. In the fight, the two of them yelled at and shoved each other.

Moore went to her apartment, grabbed a large kitchen knife and lunged at Anderson, stabbing him in the chest.

Anderson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Moore was arrested and charged with criminal homicide. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.