Woman arrested for robbing man, leaving him on the interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials have arrested a woman after a December 2022 robbery.

Metro Police responded to the scene at the Embassy Suites hotel in the 700 block of Demonbreun Street on December 14 just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Officials located a male victim at the scene who told them that he had gone out on December 13 to The Stage on Broadway. The victim said he met two women at the bar and said he drank while speaking with the women.

The victim said he believed his level of intoxication did not match the amount he consumed and that he may have been drugged.

He left The Stage with one of the women, Diondra Holland, 38, and went to his hotel with her to get drinks and food.

He told the officers that he was driven around Nashville and that the woman became upset and took his wallet and iPhone. He was pushed out of the vehicle, assaulted, and left on the side of the interstate.

Further investigations show that the vehicle used in the robbery belonged to Holland.

Police obtained surveillance video of Holland and her co-defendant using the victim's stolen card after the incident.