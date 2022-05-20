Woman arrested in Clarksville after barricading herself in apartment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County Sheriff's Office took a woman in custody who authorities said barricaded herself into her apartment.

Officers took Andria Caro into custody Friday at 4 a.m. from the Autumn Winds Apartments.

"Deputies used de-escalation techniques to bring calm to the situation," MCSO officials said in a media release. "The suspect eventually came out of her apartment to walk her dog and was taken into custody. She did resist arrest and is now on her way to the jail. We appreciate the communities patience as we worked to bring this incident to a peaceful end."

Charges Include a violation of obstruction of service of legal writ or process.