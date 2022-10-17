Watch Now
Woman arrested in sister's shooting death at La Vergne home

Kandis Davis mug for web RCSO 10_17_22.png
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office
Kandis Davis mug for web RCSO 10_17_22.png
Posted at 6:17 PM, Oct 17, 2022
2022-10-17

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested late Sunday night after her sister was killed in a shooting at a La Vergne home.

Kandis Davis, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at a home on Almondwood Place, said the La Vergne Police Department. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Robin Taylor unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound.

Taylor was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died.

Davis was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She is being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center on a total bond of $754,000.

