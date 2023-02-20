Woman badly injured in shooting at East Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in East Nashville. It happened on Summer Place near Shelby Avenue.

Metro Police said the woman was inside her apartment at the Cayce Homes complex when she was shot through the window.

While police were on the scene they were also searching outside the apartment, as well as inside.

Metro Police said one person has already been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The motive is still under investigation, but it appears the suspect and victim did not know each other.

