Woman Carjacked After Fender Bender In Gallatin

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 79°
LO: 67°
GALLATIN, Tenn. - Police said they're searching for at least two suspects after a woman was carjacked following a fender bender in Gallatin.
Gallatin Police officials said the victim was turning onto Devon Chase Hill from Highway 109 when her 2017 Toyota Camry was bumped from behind by another car.
The woman told authorities that two men in their early to mid 20s approached her and asked if she was okay.
When she got out of the car to look at the damage, the men jumped in her vehicle and drove away.
Police said the victim’s vehicle was last seen outbound on 386 and has a Tennessee registration number of H2557X.
The suspects’ vehicle was last seen northbound on Highway 109 toward Portland. They were in what appeared to be a gray Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.