Woman, cats found dead inside Portland home

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested a Portland man on murder and animal abuse charges after his mother and cats were found dead in their home.

On May 25, Portland Police detectives went to a home on the 800 block of Broadway in Portland where Brian Atchison lived with his mother, 69-year-old Doris Atchison.

Portland Police Dept. Brian Atchison

Police had received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Adult Protective Services (APS) about a concern for Doris' welfare.

Once there, Brian told officers she was out of town, but after walking through the home, they found Doris' body partially hidden under clothing and other items. Two dead cats were also found at the home.

Brian was questioned and initially provided very little information about the circumstances in question, but when interviewed on a later date, police officials say he made statements implicating himself in the death of Ms. Atchison.

He was charged initially charged with abuse of a corpse and two counts of aggravated animal cruelty. But Brian's statements corroborated with preliminary autopsy results; thus, a first-degree murder charge was added.

Atchison is currently housed at the Sumner County Jail, with no bond. He is set to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on June 9, at 9 a.m.