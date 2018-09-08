Woman Charged After Hitting Victim With Vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities said a woman was arrested for aggravated assault and child endangerment after allegedly getting into a fight with two women.

The incident happened Friday when 19-year-old Teriyoka Gullage reportedly tried to drop her 1-year-old son off with the child’s father who police said wasn’t yet ready to take the child.

Gullage was walking back to her vehicle when she reportedly got into a fight with two women. She then ran and got in her vehicle where her son was still inside. He was not in a car seat, according to authorities.

Officials said Gullage sped backwards out of the parking spot and swerved the front end of her car, hitting and seriously injuring one of the women. That victim was taken to the hospital with possible fractures to her ribs and hip.

Gullage then reportedly hit at least two cars in the parking lot.

Officers found and arrested Gullage in the 300 block of Myatt Drive. She was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, and other lesser charges.