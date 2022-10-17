Woman charged after putting loaded gun in elementary student's backpack

A loaded gun was found in an elementary student's backpack — and the person who placed it there was the child's mother.

Warren County Sheriff's Department responded to a threat of a weapon at Hickory Creek Elementary School on Monday.

The District Attorney reports that Kristen Holland placed a loaded gun inside her child's backpack.

A school staff member discovered the firearm at 7:45 a.m. as they assisted the child into school while carrying their backpack. The staff member was unaware of the firearm before assisting the child.

Following the discovery, school personnel notified law enforcement.

Police report that Kristen Holland placed the loaded gun into the child's backpack on Sunday. The gun was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. Officials said that this was an isolated event.

Grant Swallows, the Director of Warren County Schools, released a statement about the incident earlier today.

“I want to praise the work of our school employees and school resource officer in a situation where their training and preparation led them to respond flawlessly. We believe this was an isolated event with no intent to harm, but regardless, we take all instances with extreme and abundant caution. Because of the work of our staff and the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, our students were never in danger and the situation was resolved quickly.”





Warren County Schools reported that parents and staff were notified about the incident to ensure they knew all the students were safe. No lockdown procedures were conducted during the incident because officials say no imminent threat was ever determined.

Swallows spoke on how Warren County Schools notified parents during the incident.

“Events like these are never good, but we felt like notifying our staff and parents was the right thing to do. First of all, we hope situations like these never occur, but if they do, we want to build trust with our families and community by making them aware of what is going on and reassuring them of safety. I can’t say enough how proud I am of our employees and law enforcement officials that kept everyone safe with little disruption to the day.”





Kristen Holland has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The Warren County District Attorney's Office asks residents of Warren and Van Burren Counties to store guns away from children in a safe place.