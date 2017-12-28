Woman Charged In OfferUp Robbery In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman has been charged with robbery in Nashville after an arranged attempt to sell something online.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the victim contacted Janai Murphy about a purse she was selling on the app, OfferUp.

They arranged to meet on Morrison Street, but when the victim decided not to buy the bag police said Murphy attacked her.

She allegedly stole $60 from the victim and fled the area.

Officers tracked Murphy down Wednesday and charged her with robbery.