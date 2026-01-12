Woman charged in reckless shooting death of Doordash delivery driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A week-long search for the killer of an innocent food delivery driver has ended with an arrest Sunday, and police say it's all thanks to tips from the local community.

Police say 33-year-old David Valentine Jr. was trying to earn money for his family on January 4th when he became the victim of senseless violence.

The suspect, 21-year-old Atirahs Hogan, is behind bars charged with criminal homicide and felony reckless endangerment. Police say Hogan and her friends were kicked out of a nightclub on the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

As they left, investigators say Hogan fired shots from a vehicle. One of those stray bullets struck Valentine as he and a female passenger drove by after completing a door dash delivery.

The woman with Valentine heard the gunshots and realized he was struck. She pulled the car over and called for help. Valentine was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Police say they received a breakthrough in the case came Friday when police released surveillance images from the nightclub. Multiple crime stoppers tips poured in, leading to Hogan's arrest. She's being held on a $520,000 bond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.