Woman charged in shooting death at Bordeaux apartment

A woman is facing charges after fatally shooting a man in an apartment in Bordeaux.

Shortly after noon Saturday, Metro police responded to a 911 call at Overlook Ridge Apartments.

Officers arrived and found 34-year-old Marques Douglas with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The 911 call was placed by 28-year-old Gerrika Abernathy who also goes by Gerrika Simmons. According to MNPD's investigation, Douglas had been staying off and on at Simmons apartment.

It goes on to say that Abernathy told Douglas to gather his belongings from the apartment, which he arrived to do today. Abernathy claims that a fight broke out between the two, and Douglas punched her in the head.

The investgation says Douglas then went in the bedroom and locked himself in. Abernathy then shot through the closed door, striking Douglas. She says she did not mean to shoot Douglas, and that she was trying to scare him.

Detectives determined that Abernathy could not claim self defense because Douglas did not pose an immediate threat, and because Abernathy had a path to leave. They also were not able to see any visible injuries as a result of a punch to the head.