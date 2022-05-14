Woman charged in shooting of grandmother's boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was arrested on Friday after she was charged in the shooting of her grandmother's boyfriend.

Metro Nashville Police report that 22-year-old Timethia Bryant allegedly shot her deceased grandmother's boyfriend in April.

Bryant entered the 75-year-old's Meridian Street home in April to ask about her grandmother's jewelry.

Metro Nashville Police Department

The victim told police that after he let Bryant inside the home, she pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times. Following the shooting, she fled the scene as he called the police.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryant is charged with attempted murder. Her bond is set at $100,000 bond.