Woman charged with child endangerment after she was found passed out with her child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has been charged with aggravated child endangerment after she was found passed out in her vehicle with a 4-year-old in the backseat.

According to the affidavit, officers responded to 413 Myatt Drive after a citizen flagged down officers to report Nalisha Burns was passed out in the vehicle.

Police reported there was tin foil with burn marks and a snorting straw in plain view within the vehicle.

The defendant also had her 4-year-old son unattended and unrestrained in the back seat of the vehicle.

The fentanyl was in the center console area ofthe vehicle and within reaching distance of the child while left unattended.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with DUI and the defendant is the registered owner of the vehicle.

