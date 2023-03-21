Woman charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly attempting to steal a baby at a Dollar Tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is Davidson County was charged with Disorderly Conduct after allegedly following a woman around a Dollar Tree and claiming she "stole her baby"

Upon arrival at the store on Mt. View Road, police spoke with the victim who said Vickie Mitchell was waiting for her at her vehicle parked outside. She said that she went inside the Dollar Tree which is when Mitchell began following her around the store, stating she's on "the most wanted list" and that she had "stolen" her baby.

The woman told officers at one point Mitchell attempted to step towards her and that Dollar Tree staff got in between the two of them before placing her and the child in the office to protect them.

Officers placed Mitchell into custody for disorderly conduct as there was a "high likelihood the offense would continue" if they issued her a citation.