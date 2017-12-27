Woman Charged With Statutory Rape Of 14-Year-Old Boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman has been arrested in Davidson County on charges of statutory rape involving a 14-year-old boy.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, Jamie Tice knew the victim and approached him to initiate sex.

The victim was 14 and Tice was 36 when the relationship began, police said.

Over the course of a year, they allegedly had sexual intercourse 20 times.

The alleged victim told police two of those incidents happened in Davidson County, once behind Whites Creek High School and another at a Goodlettsville hotel.

After being confronted with the allegations, police said Tice went to the victim’s home and admitted the relationship to his parents.

She was charged with aggravated statutory rape.

Police documents also said Tice violated an order of protection on December 11 when she went to Metro Baptist Christian Academy and asked another juvenile to give food to him.