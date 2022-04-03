Woman charged with theft of dead man's car and forged documents of ownership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday, Davidson County police arrested Susan Fuller Hood for theft of a 2013 Honda CR-V from a Belle Meade residence.

Hood gave the Davidson County Clerk's office forged and fictitious documents that said she was the rightful owner of the vehicle, and she requested a duplicate title for it.

The Davidson County Clerk was also given what appeared to be a notarized bill of sale with the signature of the dead man who rightfully owned the car.

Hood was caught by a Belle Meade criminal investigator when the tags she got from the Davidson County Clerk were spotted on a different vehicle than the one they were registered to. Both cars were located at the same address under which she was registered.

Hood was charged with theft of property of more than $10,000 value. She will appear before a judge of the Court of General Sessions of Davidson County.