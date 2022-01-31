Watch
Woman killed in crash on I-440 in Nashville

Police lights
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:58:33-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is dead after a car crash Sunday night. Metro Nashville Police Department charged 32-year-old Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez in the death of 45-year-old Kennetha Sawyers.

Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez Mugshot
Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez

Sanchez-Rodriguez caused the accident after driving the wrong way in a 2019 Ford F-250 on I-440 on the I-65 overpass. Police report that he was driving east in the westbound lanes when he collided with Sawyers' Toyota Corolla. Sawyers was pronounced dead at the scene.

I-440 Fatal Car Crash Sunday, January 30, 2022
Fatal I-440 car crash where 32-year-old Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez hit 45-year-old Kennetha Sawyers.

Sawyer's 15-year-old daughter was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious injuries. She is in stable condition.

Two of the three adult male passengers in the Ford F-250 were not injured. The front seat passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Sanchez-Rodriguez is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

