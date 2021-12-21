Watch
News

Actions

Woman dead, man found shot inside Clarksville home

items.[0].image.alt
FILE photo
police lights
Posted at 9:58 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 22:58:03-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating a homicide after a man and woman were found shot inside a house.

Police say they found the two people shot while conducting a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Ringgold Road.

The woman inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Detectives with the special operations homicide unit are investigating the shooting.

Clarksville Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The victim's name wasn't released Monday night pending notification of kin.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Check the forecast