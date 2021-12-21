Woman dead, man found shot inside Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating a homicide after a man and woman were found shot inside a house.

Police say they found the two people shot while conducting a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Ringgold Road.

The woman inside the home was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Detectives with the special operations homicide unit are investigating the shooting.

Clarksville Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The victim's name wasn't released Monday night pending notification of kin.