Woman dies after colliding with train in Sumner County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — One woman died after colliding with a train while driving an SUV near Portland Friday around noon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Shirley Hollan was driving a 2011 Ford Explorer headed north Butler Road around 11:58 a.m. when she attempted to cross railroad tracks, disregarding the crossing signal.

THP says Hollan struck a train that was headed eastbound and rolled over before coming to rest in a nearby ditch.

THP and the Highland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

