Woman dies after shooting causes crash, vehicle fire in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are searching for the person who shot at a woman's vehicle late Monday night, causing the vehicle to crash and burst into flames. The woman was later pronounced dead.

The shooting caused the woman to crash into a backyard of a home on Leaf Avenue around 11 p.m.

Murfreesboro police said responding officers attempted to put out the fire using extinguishers, but the blaze spread too quickly. They were unable to get the woman out of the vehicle.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and put out the fire.

When first responders removed the woman's body from the driver's seat, they discovered she had been shot multiple times. Police said she also sustained burns all over her body.

Detectives are still working to identify the woman and a medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how she died.

Police said two passengers were in the vehicle, but they ran from the area to escape the gunfire.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514.