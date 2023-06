SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman died outside her home near Spring Hill after a tree fell on her during a thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

The Maury County Fire Department confirms the unidentified woman was standing in her driveway in the 4000 block of Kedron Road around 2 p.m. when the tree fell.

