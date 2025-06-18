Woman dies after vehicle crashes into utility pole on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 44-year-old Sarah Parsons died following a single-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike at British Woods Drive.

Police suggest the crash occurred Tuesday at 9:25 p.m. when the woman's Nissan Xterra traveled across eastbound lanes, left the roadway, went down an embankment, and struck a utility pole.

The driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died. Authorities are working to notify her family.

Investigators reported no signs of impairment at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

