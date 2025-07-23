Woman dies from injuries sustained in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 63-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash on South Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

Belinda Talley died Monday from injuries she suffered in the collision that occurred last Friday, according to Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators.

FACT investigators said Talley was driving a Nissan Altima and attempted to turn left onto South Rutherford Boulevard when she collided with a Dodge Ram 1500 driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The preliminary investigation indicates Talley failed to yield the right of way.

The crash trapped Talley inside her vehicle. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters extricated her from the car before she was flown by helicopter to the hospital.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics also took the teen to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The impact caused the pickup to veer into oncoming traffic, strike a tree, and crash into an unoccupied parked car at a nearby apartment complex.

FACT investigators are continuing to investigate the crash.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.