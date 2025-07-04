Woman dies in boating accident on Center Hill Lake

DEKALB CO. TENN. (WTVF) — A woman died Thursday evening after becoming trapped under a boat on Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County, Tennessee.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene near Hurricane Marina around 5:58 p.m. after reports of a boating incident.

Emergency responders found a ski boat approximately 300 yards from the marina near the main channel. An unconscious adult female was discovered in the water, trapped under the boat by the inboard engine propeller.

The adult male operating the boat was in the water attempting to rescue the woman when emergency crews arrived.

Despite rescue personnel successfully freeing the victim from under the boat, she had already died from traumatic injuries.

Staff from Hurricane Marina assisted emergency responders by providing pontoon boats and traffic control. The Putnam County Rescue Squad also responded with their Dive Team.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating the incident. Officials said the individuals involved were from Brentwood, Tennessee. Names are not being released at this time.

Responding agencies included DeKalb County Fire Department, Smithville/DeKalb County Rescue Squad, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, DeKalb County Emergency Medical Service, and DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

