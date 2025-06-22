Woman dies in early morning Bardstown crash, driver hospitalized with serious injuries

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVF) — Police say a 27-year-old woman died & a man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Bardstown early Saturday morning.

Kentucky State Police responded to the crash near the 800 block of W. Stephen Foster Avenue at approximately 4:40 a.m. EDT on June 21.

Jason Wurts lost control of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra before the vehicle left the road and struck a tree and an unoccupied vehicle. He was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Morgan, who was also in the vehicle, was transported to Flaget Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Kentucky State Police Post 4 is continuing to investigate the crash, with Trooper Jesse Harp leading the reconstruction efforts.