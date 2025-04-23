Woman dies in overnight crash in Brentwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has died in an overnight crash in Brentwood.
The crash took place near Maryland Farms and shut down part of Old Hickory Boulevard near River Oaks Road.
We're told a vehicle crashed into a tree.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
