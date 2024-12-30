Woman dies on Nashville exit ramp after trying to help driver after wreck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a woman has died after she tried to help a driver Sunday night after the person wrecked on the Interstate 40 exit ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard.

Arbadellia Richardson, 64, of Old Hickory, died after she was attempting to warn oncoming traffic with her phone flashlight of the wreck and disabled vehicle that was partially blocking the right lane.

The driver who hit Richardson told police he was unable to avoid hitting her and seeing the wrecked vehicle on the exit ramp.

Police said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.

