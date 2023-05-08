Woman drives into Family Dollar looking for boyfriend after argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman who intentionally drove into the Family Dollar store on Clifton Avenue during an argument with her boyfriend was arrested Monday.

Tasha Marie Bradley, 33, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and felony vandalism in connection to this incident, according to Metro police.

Bradley had an argument with her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in the 3800 block of Clifton Avenue, says Metro police. Bradley then drove her pickup truck into the store and rode around in an attempt to locate her boyfriend.

No injuries were reported in the release shared by Metro police Monday afternoon. No bond information has been provided for Bradley.