A woman was fatally shot on her birthday. Police say she was not the target.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a devastating incident that has left a community in mourning, Letha Hayes, who lived at the Cayce Place Apartments, was tragically shot and killed just one hour into her 53rd birthday.

Letha, who was known for her kindness and love for her community, was an innocent victim caught in the crossfire when individuals in an SUV opened fire on two men nearby.

The investigation into her murder is currently ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The news of Letha's death has left her neighborhood dealing with shock and grief.

DeMarcus Wilson, a neighbor and friend expressed his heartbreak and disbelief at the loss of a woman he considered a mother figure by many in the community.

"Innocent people are dying for no reason and it’s just so crazy. This lady was literally loved. She was loved by everybody. You see what they did for her within a day and a half or so," Wilson said.

Letha's birthday, which should have been a day of celebration, turned into a somber occasion as friends and family gathered to mourn her tragic passing.

"She was sitting on her porch, minding her own business. It was her birthday; it just turned her birthday. She didn't even get to spend a good hour into her birthday... Before this lady got called home," Wilson said.

Wilson has called upon the individuals responsible for Letha's death to come forward and face the consequences of their actions.

"We all got to stand up for somebody, and somebody knows something. Somebody needs to say something. Because this lady right here, man, lost her life for nonsense, nonsense. She didn't deserve this. She did not deserve this."

The Metro Nashville Police Department says a man arrived at a hospital later that morning with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Police suspect that he may have been one of the intended targets of the shooting.

However, the injured man has refused to cooperate with investigators.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in murder cases.

Detective Chris Cote is leading this investigation.