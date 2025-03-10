Woman fighting for her life after being shot in the chest while resting in her East Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is fighting for her life at Vanderbilt Medical Center after police say she was shot while sitting inside her home.

It happened in East Nashville on Treutlan Place just before midnight.

That woman is in critical condition right now, but she was alert at one and point and talking to authorities.

Investigators are working to learn if this was targeted or a random attack because the shots were fired outside the home from across the street.

Police haven't released any details yet about the shooter.

