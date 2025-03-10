Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman fighting for her life after being shot in the chest while resting in her East Nashville home

AM TONY EAST NASHVILLE SHOOTING VO_frame_1975.jpeg
WTVF
AM TONY EAST NASHVILLE SHOOTING VO_frame_1975.jpeg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman is fighting for her life at Vanderbilt Medical Center after police say she was shot while sitting inside her home.

It happened in East Nashville on Treutlan Place just before midnight.

That woman is in critical condition right now, but she was alert at one and point and talking to authorities.

Investigators are working to learn if this was targeted or a random attack because the shots were fired outside the home from across the street.

Police haven't released any details yet about the shooter.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

On a snow day at the Capitol, we met a silver suited snowboarding lawyer

Shred the gnar with Patrick - the snowboarding lawyer that will remind you not to take things too seriously! His cheeky, cheerful attitude is contagious. His only complaint? The lack of chairlifts at the Tennessee State Capitol of course. Watch his story for an instant pick-me-up on a frigid day.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community