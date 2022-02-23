Woman found dead in backseat of car in South Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was found dead in the backseat of a car in South Nashville on Tuesday night.

Metro police said the body of 40-year-old Charley Koole was found in the backseat of a Dodge Charger on Paragon Mills Road. She had been shot multiple times.

Investigators looked at cameras in the area, which showed the Charger parked at that location since January 15. It is not yet known if Koole's body had been inside the vehicle when it was abandoned.

Police said the Charger was reported stolen after a strong-armed robbery in December 2021.

Anyone with information on her death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.