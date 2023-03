MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a woman was found dead inside her Murfreesboro apartment on Tuesday.

Murfreesboro Police Department responded to a report of a corpse at the Garrison Station Apartments on Fortress Boulevard at 11:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a woman who had been shot to death. Officials believe this was a targeted incident.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.