Woman found shot to death inside Hickman County home

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hickman County sheriff’s officials say an investigation is underway after a woman in her 30s was found shot to death in her home.

At this time, it's unclear where the shooting took place. However, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victim was found shot several times in her home out in the county.

The victim was discovered Thursday night after she had not been heard from in several days. It appears she had been shot to death sometime earlier in the week.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Reporter Nick Beres has learned that authorities do have a suspect and that person was taken into custody out of state. Investigators are looking for others to question in connection with the case.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation. The sheriff indicated there is no danger to the public.