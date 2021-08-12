Woman hit, killed by car on I-40 East exit ramp in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 53-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle while sitting near an I-40 East exit ramp.

Metro Nashville Police officials say the driver of a 2011 Cadilac sedan was exiting I-40 East to Charlotte Pike downtown when he said his brakes went out causing him to swerve to the left onto the grass shoulder of the off-ramp and down the shoulder to the intersection of Charlotte Pike.

The driver hit the woman who police say appeared to have been sitting on a milk crate on the shoulder of the roadway. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt as well for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police officials say a Traffic Unit officer checked the Cadillac’s brakes and they appeared to be in working order. The investigation is ongoing. There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.