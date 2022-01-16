Woman hit on Dickerson Pike dies after collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department crash investigators are working to identify the hit and run driver involved in a fatal collision last night on Dickerson Pike.

The collision claimed the life of a pedestrian who has been tentatively identified as a 34-year-old Nashville woman, police said. Efforts are underway to contact her next of kin.

The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver hit the woman, police said. It’s unknown if she was attempting to cross the street or walking on the side of Dickerson Pike. Police said no signs of impairment were found at the scene.

Investigators are attempting to collect security footage from nearby businesses to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Anyone with information on the involved vehicle is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.