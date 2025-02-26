Woman identified in Clarksville domestic violence death

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police have identified the woman, who died in a domestic violence homicide on Monday morning.

Police said Oscarina Rincon, 34 of Venezuela, died after she was stabbed and died in a home on Eastern Hills Drive. Her relatives have been notified.

Authorities arrested the suspect Luis Alejandro Parra Montiel, 35, quickly thereafter after he fled into the woods before he was taken into custody.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective DeJesus at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5290, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

WTVF We know getting help may seem daunting, scary and complex. Below are some jumping-off points in your county. All counties: Morning Star Sanctuary - (615) 860-0188 / Nurture the Next - (615) 383-0994 / The Mary Parrish Center - (615) 256-5959 / YWCA Nashville - (615) 983-5160 Bedford / Coffee County: Haven of Hope - (931) 728-1133 Cheatham County: Safe Haven of Cheatham County - (615) 681-5863 Cannon County: Cannon County S.A.V.E - (615)-563-6690 Clay County: Genesis House - (931) 525-1637 Davidson County: Family & Children Services - (615) 320-0591 / Family Safety Center - (615) 880-1100 / Jean Crowe Advocacy Center - (615) 862-4767 Dickson and Hickman Counties: Women Are Safe (931) 729-9885 Giles County: The Shelter, Inc. - (931) 762-1115 Grundy County: Families in Crisis, Inc. - (931) 473-6543 Houston / Montgomery Counties: Urban Methodist Urban Ministries Safehouse - (931) 648-9100 Maury County: Center of Hope - (931) 840-0916 Robertson / Sumner / Wilson Counties: HomeSafe Inc. - (615) 452-5439 Rutherford County: Domestic & Sexual Assault Center - (615) 896-7377 Williamson County: Bridges Domestic Violence Center - (615) 599-5777

