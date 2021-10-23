Watch
Woman in critical condition after being hit by a tour bus on Broadway

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 18:58:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a tour bus on Broadway.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 321 Broadway late Saturday afternoon where a woman was hit by a double decker tour bus and trapped underneath.

First responders were able to free her, and she was subsequently taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

