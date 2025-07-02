Woman in critical condition after shooting outside Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police reported that a woman is in critical condition after she was shot by a man during an argument outside a Jefferson Street market Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the argument between the woman and the suspect started inside the market and then continued outside.
The man allegedly pulled a gun and started firing shots.
Police said the woman was hit in the torso and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the suspect took off from the scene in an SUV.
Detectives are on scene investigating.
