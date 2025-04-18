Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman in the hospital after being shot while leaving a party in Bordeaux

One person is in this hospital Friday after being shot while leaving a party at a business on Ashland City Highway.
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in this hospital Friday after being shot while leaving a party at a business on Ashland City Highway.

The shooting happened just after midnight.

Officials say that shots were exchanged and a bystander was hit. As attendees tried to flee in their cars, gunfire was exchanged from cars.

We will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Eight brand new Corvettes were stolen from GM's Bowling Green plant. How good neighbors spoiled the heist

The line ''see something, say something" took on new meaning recently in Bowling Green. Two alert neighbors helped tip police to stolen Corvettes from the nearby assembly plant. That led law enforcement to find 8 stolen Corvettes worth over $1 million. We may all be able to learn a little lesson from this.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE