Woman indicted following money for sex plot involving two 16-year-old boys

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County woman has been indicted after she allegedly offered money for sex with two 16-year-old boys.

Deputies say they got a call last month from a parent of a 16-year-old boy who said the son had gotten Snapchat messages from 42-year-old Carrie Norman.

In the Snapchat conversation, Norman offered money to the boy to have sex with her.

Deputies say during the investigation a possible second 16-year-old victim was found.

A text message between the second victim and Norman showed she offered to pay for sex with that boy as well on at least one occasion.

It was discovered by detectives she also sent lewd photos to the victim on two separate occasions.

Sumner County Jail

Norman was indicted by the Sumner County Grand Jury on two counts each of aggravated statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

She was booked Tuesday in the Sumner County Jail.

Norman is scheduled to be in court later this month.