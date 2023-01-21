Woman injured in Franklin House Fire

Watch Now
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jan 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Franklin early on Saturday.

Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to the scene just before 4:00 a.m. to a single-story home on Chestnut Lane.

Franklin Police Officer Kevin Spry arrived at the scene first and observed heavy smoke coming from the home.

Officer Spry opened the front door and pulled the only occupant of the home, a woman, from the threshold.

The woman was transported to the hospital by Williamson Medical Center EMS.

FFD says that the woman called the department after her smoke alarm went off. The woman may have delayed exiting because she was looking for her pet cat, which officials have not yet found.

Officials estimate the cost of the damage to be about $100,000.

