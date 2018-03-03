Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was shot multiple times at a home on Villa Place in Edgehill early Saturday morning.
Police said the homeowner reported hearing several shots fired from inside the home.
When officers arrived around 1:45 a.m. they found a woman in another room who said she'd been shot in the stomach and the abdomen.
She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.
The homeowner believes there may be more than one shooter; possibly someone who was visiting the victim when the shooting happened.
They homeowner told police they saw the assailants leave in a red older model SUV with a female passenger.