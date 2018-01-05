Woman Jailed After Pot, Cocaine Bust At Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was taken into custody after officials say large amounts of marijuana and cocaine were found in her bag at Nashville International Airport.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, 21-year-old Reem Ibrahim allegedly flew 50 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine into the Nashville airport on Thursday.

TSA officers flagged her bags as suspicious in Phoenix, where she boarded her flight. She landed in Nashville and was confronted by DEA agents at baggage claim.

Ibrahim gave permission to search her bags and that's when they made the bust. She reportedly said that someone approached her with $1,000 to make the delivery.

She also said she made numerous, similar deliveries in North Carolina for another person and was also paid for that deal.

She was jailed on a $125,000 bond.