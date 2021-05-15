Woman killed, brother injured in Saturday morning crash near Demonbreun Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed and her brother was injured in an early Saturday morning crash on I-40 near Demonbreun Street.

The crash happened at the Demonbreun Street exit on I-40 West around 2 a.m.

Metro police say they've identified the woman who died as 28-year-old Jazmin Swain of Louisville, Ky. 21-year-old Tristian Swain is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Based on the what's been learned during the investigation, the Swains were passengers in a Ford Fusion, which 22-year-old Dakota Chappell was driving. The Fusion was headed west on I-40 when it left the road - the reason for which is yet to be determined - crashing into the center concrete dividing wall.

The vehicle, disabled, stopped in the middle of the interstate. Jazmin Swain and her brother got out of the vehicle. A Pontiac Bonneville driven by James Robinson of Madison then collided with the Fusion and the Swain siblings.

Robinson, his passenger and the other three people in the Fusion were not injured.

Robinson told police he was unable to avoid the crash. Neither of the drivers involved in the crash showed any signs of impairment or influence.