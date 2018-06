Woman Killed In Bedford County Crash

WARTRACE, Tenn. - A Bedford County woman was killed over the weekend in a crash involving two vehicles.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon on CK Troxler Road in Wartrace.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a juvenile was traveling westbound when he or she veered off the road and overcorrected, striking another vehicle head-on.

The impact of the crash sent the second vehicle down an embankment, where it came to rest against two trees.

The driver of that vehicle, 35-year-old Crystal Jones, was killed in the crash. Her 33-year-old passenger was injured, as well as the juvenile driver of the other vehicle.

The juvenile’s name was not released. Troopers said the person was cited for undue care.