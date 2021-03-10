Menu

Woman killed in Columbia shooting; suspect charged with murder

Columbia Police Department
Clarissa Hernandez Keiser<br/>Photo: Columbia Police Dept.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 10, 2021
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia Police charged a woman with murder after she allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old woman in Columbia.

Police say 35-year-old Chaisty Dawn Johnes shot and killed 20-year-old Clarissa Hernandez Keiser after an altercation on Academy Court around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Chaisty Jones
Photo: Columbia Police Dept.

Officers found Keiser when they got to the scene. Jones was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police charged Jones with first-degree murder and other additional charges that were not released. She will be arrested after she is released from the hospital.

