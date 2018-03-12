Woman Killed In Crash On Briley Parkway

10:19 PM, Mar 11, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A head-on crash in Nashville killed a 76-year-old woman.

Reports stated the wreck happened at the junction of Briley Parkway and Ellington Parkway just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was exiting Briley Parkway east onto Ellington Parkway when it failed to make a curve on the ramp. The vehicle traveled across the grass median and onto the Briley Parkway east on-ramp where it hit a 2010 Chrysler 300.

The woman who passed away was a passenger in the Impala. The driver, identified as 81-year-old Leroy Cunningham, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, 74-year-old Dorothy Rucker, and her passenger, 63-year-old Mary Rucker, also had non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed excessive speed for the wet road conditions on the part of the Impala contributed to the wreck.

