Woman Killed In Crash On Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A head-on crash in Nashville killed a 76-year-old woman.
Reports stated the wreck happened at the junction of Briley Parkway and Ellington Parkway just after 4 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was exiting Briley Parkway east onto Ellington Parkway when it failed to make a curve on the ramp. The vehicle traveled across the grass median and onto the Briley Parkway east on-ramp where it hit a 2010 Chrysler 300.
The woman who passed away was a passenger in the Impala. The driver, identified as 81-year-old Leroy Cunningham, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler, 74-year-old Dorothy Rucker, and her passenger, 63-year-old Mary Rucker, also had non-life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation showed excessive speed for the wet road conditions on the part of the Impala contributed to the wreck.