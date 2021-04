CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was killed in a car crash on Thursday in Clarksville.

Police identified the victim to be 61-year-old Kimberly Randolph.

According to Clarksville Police officials, the accident happened around 5:20 p.m. on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Quin Lane.

The area of Ft. Campbell Boulevard in front of Walmart was closed for a short time while police investigated.

Police didn't release any other information about the cause of the crash or injuries reported.