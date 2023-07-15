Woman killed in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in East Nashville late Friday night.

Metro Police responded to the 500 block of South 6th Street around 11:44 p.m. following the incident.

Officials report that at least one woman was killed in the shooting. No suspect has not yet been arrested.

No information on the events that occurred before the shooting is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.