Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman killed in East Nashville shooting

6th Street shooting
WTVF
Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting on South 6th Street.
6th Street shooting
Posted at 5:13 AM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 06:15:35-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in East Nashville late Friday night.

Metro Police responded to the 500 block of South 6th Street around 11:44 p.m. following the incident.

Officials report that at least one woman was killed in the shooting. No suspect has not yet been arrested.

No information on the events that occurred before the shooting is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunshine promo weather traffic

Good morning, sunshine!